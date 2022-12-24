In the occupied Mariupol, rashists plan to demolish an entire block

15:59 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol Petr Andryushchenko said that the Russian occupiers and collaborators planned to demolish an entire block in the temporarily occupied city



He noted that propaganda publics published a map with destruction plans based on Yandex. According to them, there are plans to completely demolish the block near the Azovstal plant in the Left Bank district of Mariupol. These are Sea Boulevard and Azovstalskaya Street.

Andryushchenko noted that civilians still live there. They remain in dilapidated houses without electricity, gas and heating.