Crimean Tatars searched again in occupied Crimea

10:38 24 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In the temporarily occupied Crimea in the Dzhankoy region, searches are being carried out in the homes of Crimean Tatars.



This was reported by the public association "Crimean Solidarity".

"From 4 o'clock in the morning, new searches in the homes of Crimean Tatars continue.. Residents of the Dzhankoy district report on the actions of special services at several addresses," the report says.

Presumably, the searches touched Ekrem Krosh, the brother of political prisoner Enver Krosh.

Crimean Solidarity, citing relatives, reports that at "3:57 Ekrem's wife called and said that someone was knocking on the gate demanding to open it," after which the connection was lost.



In addition, searches are being carried out in the house of Osman Abdurazakov, the brother of political prisoner Edem Bekirov from the Dzhankoy group.. And also in the houses of several other Crimean Tatars: Ayder Asanov, Refat Seydametov, Leman Zekiryaev, Khalil Mambetov.