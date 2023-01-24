Crimean Tatars searched again in occupied Crimea

In the temporarily occupied Crimea in the Dzhankoy region, searches are being carried out in the homes of Crimean Tatars.
This was reported by the public association "Crimean Solidarity".
Presumably, the searches touched Ekrem Krosh, the brother of political prisoner Enver Krosh.
In addition, searches are being carried out in the house of Osman Abdurazakov, the brother of political prisoner Edem Bekirov from the Dzhankoy group.. And also in the houses of several other Crimean Tatars: Ayder Asanov, Refat Seydametov, Leman Zekiryaev, Khalil Mambetov.
