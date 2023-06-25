In occupied Berdyansk, rashists shot a teenager

07:44 25 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Yesterday, June 24, shots were fired in occupied Berdyansk in the evening. As Vladislav Rogov, a representative of the occupation authorities in the Zaporozhye region, later reported, two "pro-Ukrainian terrorists" were killed. It is known that one of them was only 16 years old.

"Details of the shooting in Berdyansk - two pro-Ukrainian terrorists were eliminated. At about 7 pm, when the population was resting with their families on the city embankment, two militants opened fire from machine guns. As a result of well-coordinated and prompt actions of law enforcement agencies, the terrorists were blocked," he said.

Social networks reported that one of the dead was 16-year-old Tigran Hovhannisyan. The identity of the second Ukrainian killed by the Russians is still unknown.

Also published, according to the last video that the teenager recorded before his death.

It is reported that Hovhannisyan killed two invaders.

It is known that Tigran Oganesyan and Nikita Khanganov, both born in 2006, in temporarily occupied Berdyansk, received accusations from the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for allegedly preparing a sabotage on the railway. They were threatened with imprisonment for a period of 10 to 20 years.