In occupied Berdyansk, rashists shot a teenager

Yesterday, June 24, shots were fired in occupied Berdyansk in the evening. As Vladislav Rogov, a representative of the occupation authorities in the Zaporozhye region, later reported, two "pro-Ukrainian terrorists" were killed. It is known that one of them was only 16 years old.
Social networks reported that one of the dead was 16-year-old Tigran Hovhannisyan. The identity of the second Ukrainian killed by the Russians is still unknown.
Also published, according to the last video that the teenager recorded before his death.
It is reported that Hovhannisyan killed two invaders.
It is known that Tigran Oganesyan and Nikita Khanganov, both born in 2006, in temporarily occupied Berdyansk, received accusations from the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for allegedly preparing a sabotage on the railway. They were threatened with imprisonment for a period of 10 to 20 years.
