16:13 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the occupied city of Makeevka, Donetsk region, a Roma family of eight was shot, including four children. The occupying authorities said that the killers are ordinary robbers and they have allegedly already been caught, but the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petr Andryushchenko, suggests that the murder was the work of the "Wagnerites".

This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petr Andryushchenko.

According to the so-called "Ministry of Internal Affairs of the DPR", a message about the discovery of the corpses of eight people, including four minors, on the territory of one of the households, was received by the duty unit at 21:15 on Monday, December 26. It was noted that a Skoda car was stolen from the yard.



According to media reports, the youngest child killed is one year old.. Children aged 7 and 9 also died.



Later, the so-called "Ministry of Internal Affairs of the DPR" reported that three suspects had been detained in hot pursuit. It is reported that they are all convicted, and allegedly "confessed that they committed a crime for mercenary motives, with the aim of stealing a car and valuable property."



A man who lost his family told on video that his daughter, grandson, matchmaker, two daughters of the matchmaker and two grandchildren of the matchmaker were killed. At the same time, people were killed without the purpose of robbery - one of the women left gold jewelry and nothing was missing in the house. They took only the car.



The occupation forces said that the suspects could face "the death penalty", that is, the death penalty.



At the same time, Andryushchenko stressed that the massacre could be the work of the "Wagnerites." According to him, this crime was openly nationalistic in nature, since the dead were of Roma nationality. In addition, they all have bullet wounds to the head at close range.



Andryushchenko noted that the residents of Makeyevka themselves reported that the Russian military had committed the crime.. He suggests that such crimes may continue in the future, as Russia has recruited "monsters and criminals, neo-Nazis and other human trash" to the front.