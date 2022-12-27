A mass murder took place in the occupied Makiivka

08:09 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the temporarily occupied Makiivka, Donetsk region, on Monday, unknown persons shot a family of eight Roma, Russian Telegram channels report.



It is noted that the incident occurred in the Chervonogvardeisky district of the city.



All family members were shot in the head. Among the victims are three children aged 1, 7 and 9.



It is noted that after that, armed with machine guns, people fled in a car.