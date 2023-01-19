In the occupied part of the Zaporozhye region, Russian ammunition is detorted

In the temporarily occupied Mikhailovka, Zaporozhye region, ammunition is being detorted at the Russian ammunition depot.
This was reported by the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, who ironically called the explosions a school disco, since the warehouse is located in the school building.
