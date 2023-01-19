In the occupied part of the Zaporozhye region, Russian ammunition is detorted

16:59 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In the temporarily occupied Mikhailovka, Zaporozhye region, ammunition is being detorted at the Russian ammunition depot.

This was reported by the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, who ironically called the explosions a school disco, since the warehouse is located in the school building.
 
"The occupiers of Mikhailovka, Zaporozhye region, staged a" school disco "right in the middle of the day.". They make so much noise and for a long time that the windows of neighboring houses are shaking. And the ambulances drove towards the school. We are clarifying the information on how many occupiers will never be able to dance," Fedorov writes.