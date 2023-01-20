Trading kiosks caught fire in one of the districts of Kyiv

In the Shevchenkovsky district of Kyiv, a fire broke out in the trade kiosks. This was reported on January 20 in the State Emergency Service.
It is noted that the signal about a fire on Ilyenko Street, 1 was received by rescuers at 03.40 Friday.
Upon arrival at the place of the call, the rescuers found that a fire broke out in one of the coffee kiosks, with subsequent spread to the shawarma kiosk.
At 04.00 the fire was localized on an area of 25 sq.m, and at 04.18 it was liquidated.
It is noted that the signal about a fire on Ilyenko Street, 1 was received by rescuers at 03.40 Friday.
Upon arrival at the place of the call, the rescuers found that a fire broke out in one of the coffee kiosks, with subsequent spread to the shawarma kiosk.
At 04.00 the fire was localized on an area of 25 sq.m, and at 04.18 it was liquidated.
No casualties or injuries have been reported, and police are investigating the cause of the incident.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments