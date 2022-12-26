In one of the regions of the Russian Federation banned the use of UAVs and private jets

15:17 23 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation, the governor introduced a ban on the operation of drones, as well as on private aircraft flights.



This was reported by a local publication.



The Governor's Decree of December 20 prohibits the use of private jets, air vehicles, including balloons, and drones in the region without the permission of the dispatcher.



This is done "with the aim of strengthening the protection of public order and ensuring public safety."



Earlier, on December 21, in the Rostov region of Russia, civilians were banned from using drones.