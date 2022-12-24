A woman with a child died in a fire in the Odessa region

14:36 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Odessa region, a 20-year-old woman and a newborn son died due to a fire caused by an electric fireplace.


The tragedy occurred in the village of Yanishevka. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Odessa region.

It is noted that the message about the fire was received on the afternoon of Sunday, December 18.
"As a result of the fire, two people died: the owner, a citizen born in 2002, and her son, born in 2022. The fire was extinguished by self-extinguishing on an area of 2 m2," the statement said.