A woman with a child died in a fire in the Odessa region

In the Odessa region, a 20-year-old woman and a newborn son died due to a fire caused by an electric fireplace.
The tragedy occurred in the village of Yanishevka. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Odessa region.
It is noted that the message about the fire was received on the afternoon of Sunday, December 18.
