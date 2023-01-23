In the Odessa region there was an accident, there are dead

13:52 23 January Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of an accident on the Odessa-Reni highway, which occurred between the villages of Nikolaevka-Novorossiyskaya and Yaroslavka on the night of January 23, a 35-year-old Audi A4 driver and his 24-year-old passenger died.



This was reported to the regional police.



The vehicle is said to have overturned and hit a tree. The victims (both residents of the Kulevchansk rural community) died before the ambulance arrived.



An investigative team and rescuers worked at the scene.



A number of expert examinations have been appointed on the fact of the accident.