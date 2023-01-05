11:59 22 November Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Odessa region, a shooter of the so-called "DPR" with the call sign "Langeron", who at the end of May 2014 left for the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars with confiscation of property.





This was reported in the Office of the Attorney General.

The prosecutor proved in court that a member of the anti-Ukrainian movement in Odessa at the end of May 2014 left for the temporarily uncontrolled territory of the Donetsk region. The convict served in the units of the "Russian Orthodox Army", "Republican Guard of the Ministry of Defense" of the "DPR" and as part of a separate reconnaissance company "Typhoon" as a shooter.

"As a shooter and commander of individual units, the man participated in hostilities against the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the settlements of Slavyansk, Debaltseve, Logvinovo, Peski and in the capture of other settlements and objects in the Donetsk region," the report says.

Consequently, in a special trial, a local resident was convicted of participation in a terrorist organization (h. 1 st. 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.