In Odessa, residents are warned about the danger of mines

09:17 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine

In connection with the storm in the Black Sea, the mine danger has increased in the Odessa region.



This was announced on February 8 by the City Council of Odessa.



It is noted that gusts of the northeast wind reach 15-20 m/s.



Residents are being warned of the high likelihood of sea mines breaking off their anchors and being washed ashore, as well as their drifting along the coast.