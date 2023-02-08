In Odessa, residents are warned about the danger of mines

In connection with the storm in the Black Sea, the mine danger has increased in the Odessa region.
This was announced on February 8 by the City Council of Odessa.
It is noted that gusts of the northeast wind reach 15-20 m/s.
Residents are being warned of the high likelihood of sea mines breaking off their anchors and being washed ashore, as well as their drifting along the coast.
This was announced on February 8 by the City Council of Odessa.
It is noted that gusts of the northeast wind reach 15-20 m/s.
Residents are being warned of the high likelihood of sea mines breaking off their anchors and being washed ashore, as well as their drifting along the coast.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments