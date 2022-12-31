In Odessa there is a "arrival" on the infrastructure object - OVA
11:37 17 November Kyiv, Ukraine
On the morning of November 17, an air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine, explosions were heard in several cities, and there was an “arrival” in Odessa on an infrastructure facility.
This was announced by the head of the Odessa OVA Maxim Marchenko.
"The enemy launched a missile strike on an infrastructure facility in our region. There is a threat of a massive missile strike across the entire territory of Ukraine. I ask the residents of the area to stay in shelters. We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and our air defense units! Glory to Ukraine!” Marchenko wrote on Telegram.
