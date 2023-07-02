On Sunday night, 11 targets were destroyed over Ukraine - Air Force

10:19 02 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Tonight, an air raid signal sounded over Ukraine again. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 2, Ukraine was attacked by Iranian Shahed-type attack drones and Kalibr cruise missiles. All targets fired by the Russian aggressors were destroyed.

It is indicated that the launches of eight "Shaheds" were carried out from the southeast direction, and three Caliber cruise missiles - from the Black Sea.

Air defense forces worked in different regions of Ukraine - in the areas of responsibility of the South, East and Center air commands.

Recall that explosions thundered in Kyiv last night. Later, the city authorities said that the air defense forces had shot down the attack drones of the Russians.

Today it became known about the consequences of the Russian attack in the Kyiv region. The Kiev OVA reported this on the morning of July 2.

"As a result of the fall of debris in two districts of the Kyiv region, three private houses were damaged. The owners of the damaged houses will be provided with all the necessary assistance," the report says.

As a result of the Russian attack, a resident of one of the houses was injured - the man had a leg injury. He received the necessary medical attention.

Currently, operational groups in the Kyiv region continue to record the consequences of a night attack.