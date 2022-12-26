On the night of December 24, the invaders fired on Zaporozhye and Dnipropetrovsk

10:30 24 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of December 24, Russian troops fired missiles at the suburbs of Zaporizhia, destroying a gymnasium. This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhia OVA Oleksandr Starukh.

"Tonight, the enemy fired missiles at the suburbs of Zaporozhye. Several of them hit the gymnasium in the Stepnyanskaya community. Nearby houses were also damaged," he said.

According to Starukh, there are no wounded among the people.

Recall that in the Zaporozhye region, the Russians fired at 18 settlements.

On the night of December 24, the invaders massively fired on the Dnepropetrovsk region. The enemy fired more than 60 shells into the region. This was announced by the head of the Dnepropetrovsk OVA Valentin Reznichenko.

According to him, the Russians used Grads, Hurricanes and heavy artillery. Three communities were under attack - Mirovskaya, Marganetskaya and Krasnogrigoryevskaya.

Garages, cars of an industrial enterprise and property of a garden society were damaged in Marganets. Power lines have been smashed in other communities. The consequences of the attacks are still being determined.