Explosions rocked several regions of Ukraine

15:39 05 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In several regions of Ukraine, on the afternoon of December 5, there were explosions. This is the second wave on Monday.



Explosions are reported by the Ukrainian media and a number of Telegram channels.



It is noted that the explosions thundered in Zaporozhye, in Cherkasy, Vinnitsa, Kyiv regions.



Previously, the air defense systems worked.



Explosions are also reported in Odessa and the region.



Earlier, enemy missiles were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava and Dnepropetrovsk regions.