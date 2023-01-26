About 15 UAVs of the Russian Federation were shot down in the sky over Kyiv at night - OVA

On the night of January 26, Kyiv was subjected to another Russian air attack. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv city military administration.
It is noted. that the occupiers attacked the capital with several dozen barrage of Shahed ammunition.
He added that according to operational information, during the day there is a high probability of subsequent air attacks and urged not to ignore the alarms.
