About 15 UAVs of the Russian Federation were shot down in the sky over Kyiv at night - OVA

08:47 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of January 26, Kyiv was subjected to another Russian air attack. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv city military administration.



It is noted. that the occupiers attacked the capital with several dozen barrage of Shahed ammunition.

"About 15 enemy UAVs were shot down in the airspace. Previously, without casualties and hits on infrastructure facilities. Thanks to our air defense forces," head of the KGVA Sergey Popko emphasized.

He added that according to operational information, during the day there is a high probability of subsequent air attacks and urged not to ignore the alarms.