NABU revealed details of the scandal in the Ministry of Defense due to the purchase of products by the military

19:06 23 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Even before the publicity in the media, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine launched an investigation into the fact that the Ministry of Defense was purchasing food for the military at allegedly inflated prices.



Pre-Legal Qualification - h. 5th century. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Assignment, embezzlement or possession of property through abuse of official position), the NABU press service reports on Facebook.

"Given the resonant publications in the media about possible abuses in the Ministry of Defense when purchasing food for the military, we inform you that the information provided is known to the NABU and the SAPO, it is being investigated as part of the criminal proceedings initiated on its own grounds before being made public in the media," the report says.



In particular, among other things, the investigation checks purchases for more than UAH 13 billion. The investigation is ongoing. Other details constitute the secret of the investigation.





