Fires again in Moscow: Stroypark shopping center caught fire

10:56 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Around 9 am Moscow time, on Monday, December 12, in the city of Balashikha in the Moscow region, a fire broke out in the Stroypark shopping center.



This is reported by RosSMI with reference to a representative of emergency services.



As specified, first building materials caught fire in an open area, then the fire spread to the first floor of the shopping center. The cause of the fire is still unknown. The fire was assigned the third number of complexity.



The fire has already covered an area of 500 sq.. m. 45 firefighters and 14 units of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.



Ambulances are also at the scene. Currently, journalists know about one victim - an employee of the shopping center.

"All employees were promptly evacuated. At the moment, the special services continue to extinguish the fire," the press service of the Balashikha administration told reporters.

According to local residents, a blazing fire and a column of black smoke from burning building materials are clearly visible in the Savvino microdistrict.