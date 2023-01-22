The Ministry of Regional Development reacted to the arrest of Deputy Minister Vasily Lozinsky

11:09 22 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Vasily Lozinsky, Deputy Minister for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, was indeed detained. The reason for this is the theft of public funds. This is stated in the confirmation of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine on Facebook, published on Saturday, January 21

"Today it became known about the detention of Vasily Lozinsky acting. Minister for the Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine due to embezzlement of budgetary funds," the statement said.

The agency added that Lozinsky will now be fired from his post.

"The corresponding order on the preparation of the necessary documents has already been provided by Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov," the ministry concluded.

Vasily Lozinsky - Ukrainian figure. Previously, he was the first deputy chairman of the Lviv Regional State Administration.

Later he also held the position of acting. Chairman of the Lviv Regional State Administration from December 26, 2019 to February 5, 2020.

Some time later, he was appointed First Deputy Minister for the Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, and for some time he served as the Minister.

It should be noted that the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine was established on December 8, by merging the Ministry of Regional Development and the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Lozinsky was appointed to the post of deputy minister of the department on December 9.

Let us add that in the Kirovograd region, the head of one of the city councils and the deputy mayor will be tried for a corruption crime.