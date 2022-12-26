Number of Russian troops increased in Melitopol - mayor

16:17 23 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporozhye region, the number of enemy troops has increased.



Ivan Fedorov, mayor of Melitopol, said this at a briefing.

"Last weekend, a large number of Kadyrovites arrived, who drive around the city on their "tigers" equipped with machine guns. We see that the unit that has arrived has taken control of all checkpoints from Melitopol to Vasilyevka. "who also visit cities en masse," the mayor said.

According to him, now in Melitopol massive accumulation of enemy troops is being carried out and there is a rotation of Russians on the territory of the city and the region.. This is due to the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are liquidating Russian groups in Tokmak and Pologi and the troops are moving to other places, Fedorov noted.

“They are getting panicked, but I’ll note right away: no one is running. Yesterday, training for the evacuation of the population began in the district. In one day, the village council was completely evacuated from the village of Spasskoye, in the village of Patience, preparations were made for the evacuation of the village council. And yesterday in these villages there were trainings and at the same time children were taken from all schools and kindergartens and told to prepare for evacuation," he said.



The mayor of Melitopol added that the invaders blocked the city center and some quarters with "dragon's teeth" (concrete barriers).