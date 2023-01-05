In Melitopol, the Russians are looking for local partisans

18:11 05 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In Melitopol, Russian special services and invaders dress up in civilian clothes in order to detect local partisans. This was announced by the mayor of the city Ivan Fedorov on the air of the telethon.

"On the territory of Melitopol, there are more Russian military and special services than civilians. They really dress up as civilians.. They do it mainly because of the resistance of our residents. Disguised representatives of the special services of the Russian Federation go to markets, supermarkets, courtyards, and listen to what the townspeople are talking about. Thus, they are trying to find Melitopol partisans who are resisting," the mayor said.



According to Fedorov, total distrust reigns in the city today, as a result of which "they don't talk to their neighbors", because they don't know exactly where the information will go after that.