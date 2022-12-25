Local traitor Nikolai Volik blown up in Melitopol

14:51 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the temporarily captured Melitopol, near the entrance of collaborator Nikolai Volik, an explosion thundered, the injured traitor was taken to the hospital.



This was announced by the Center for National Resistance, Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov in Telegram.

"On December 6, an explosion thundered in Melitopol, as a result of which the local traitor Nikolai Volik was injured," the department notes.



It is reported that the explosion occurred at 6:30 near the entrance where the collaborator lives. Volik was hospitalized.



According to the CNS, the traitor was engaged in "protection" of the business, promising "peace from the invaders."



Those who refused to pay were thrown into the "basement".



Fedorov recalled that before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Volik headed the local branch of the Socialist Party and was a deputy of the Melitopol District Council.