11:14 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In Melitopol, the occupation administration began to change street names. Instead of Ukrainian names, they return Soviet ones, arguing that the streets were named after supposedly "Ukrainian Nazi ideologists." In addition, those named after Soviet leaders are also being changed.



This was reported by journalist Denis Kazansky.

"For example, they decided to rename the lanes of Academician Korolev in honor of Kuibyshev (who is this anyway?). Yes, the same Korolev, a world-class scientist who sent Gagarin into space, also somehow did not please the Gauleiters of Melitopol. Although in Russia itself there is a whole city named after him,” he said.

It is noteworthy that the street of the Soviet pilot, the hero of World War II Amet-Khan Sultan was renamed into "Oktyabrskaya".

“People who reproach us for not honoring the memory of grandfathers come to Ukraine and rename the street named after the hero of the USSR who shot down 39 German planes. And they call us Nazis… This is some kind of impossible insanity,” Kazansky added.

In turn, the street of General Ivan Petrov, who led the defense of Odessa from German troops in 1941, was renamed in honor of Menzhinsky, who headed the punitive body of Soviet Russia, the Cheka-OGPU and massively sent people to death for their "wrong" origin or political beliefs.