In Melitopol, the occupation administration began to change street names. Instead of Ukrainian names, they return Soviet ones, arguing that the streets were named after supposedly "Ukrainian Nazi ideologists." In addition, those named after Soviet leaders are also being changed.
This was reported by journalist Denis Kazansky.
This was reported by journalist Denis Kazansky.
It is noteworthy that the street of the Soviet pilot, the hero of World War II Amet-Khan Sultan was renamed into "Oktyabrskaya".
In turn, the street of General Ivan Petrov, who led the defense of Odessa from German troops in 1941, was renamed in honor of Menzhinsky, who headed the punitive body of Soviet Russia, the Cheka-OGPU and massively sent people to death for their "wrong" origin or political beliefs.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments