In the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine they took money for certificates of unfitness for military service - State Bureau of Investigation

17:30 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The deputy head of the Central Military Medical Commission of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is suspected of organizing a business to earn money by issuing certificates of unfitness for military service.

This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).



The State Bureau of Investigation noted that they documented a number of episodes of receiving bribes to officials for issuing certificates of unfitness for military service for traveling abroad.



According to the investigation, in one of the cases, an acquaintance who heads a charitable foundation turned to an official.. His employee had to go abroad to search for and deliver humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

"The head of the fund did not know the procedure for leaving Ukraine for volunteers and therefore asked the deputy head of the Central Military Medical Commission how to arrange this exit. The official said that such a departure must be formalized by issuing a certificate of unfitness for military service, which is not true.. He promised to organize the issuance of such a certificate for a “reward” in the amount of 5 thousand US dollars,” the SBI said.

The official received an advance payment of 2.5 thousand US dollars and began to draw up documents, but was exposed by law enforcement officers. He was informed about the suspicion of receiving unlawful benefits (part 3 of article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years with confiscation of property. The issue of choosing a suspected measure of restraint is being decided.