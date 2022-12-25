A car with a military official from the "administration" was blown up in Mariupol

09:08 26 November Kyiv, Ukraine

In Mariupol, a Russian, who worked in the occupation "administration" of the city, died as a result of a car explosion. This was announced on Friday, November 25, in the Telegram channel of the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petr Andryushchenko.

It is noted that the incident occurred on November 24 on the road near the street. Gromovaya 63 in the area of the occupation administration.

"VAZ exploded, driven by a military official. He did not survive," the statement said.

Two more Russians who were in the car were injured. One wounded man with high degree burns was sent to a hospital in Donetsk.

The second wounded, according to the information of the Resistance, received a broken arm, a craniocerebral injury and is in Mariupol hospital No. 2.

The explosion is also confirmed by the Russian media.

Earlier it was reported that increased patrols by the invaders began in Mariupol. The number of patrols has grown exponentially.

The invaders are preparing for the battle for Mariupol.