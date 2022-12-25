Two Russian air defenses destroyed in Mariupol - mayor

Partisans in Mariupol reported the destruction of two Russian S-300 air defense systems, Mayor's adviser Petr Andryushchenko confirmed.



Andryushchenko announced this in Telegram.

"On the night of Friday to Saturday, in the interval from 2 to 3 o'clock, cotton came to one of the air defense and equipment bases of the occupier. There is confirmation "from the ground" from the Mariupol resistance on the defeat of at least 2 S-300 air defense systems, two military wheeled units technology," he said.