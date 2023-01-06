There was a loud explosion in Mariupol - Andryushchenko

18:51 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine

A powerful explosion thundered in one of the districts of the occupied Mariupol.

This was announced on January 6 by the adviser to the mayor of the city, Petr Andryushchenko.

"In Mariupol, in the area of Karpinsky Street (new buildings of Russians and the Metro), a loud explosion was heard. Details are being established. In any case, this is definitely good news," he said.

Earlier it was reported that Russian troops are deploying air defense systems to Mariupol.