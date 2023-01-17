In Lutsk, shot spouses were found in a locked apartment

18:34 16 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In Lutsk, they found shot spouses-pensioners.



This was reported by the press service of the Volyn police.



The police received a message about the discovery of the dead spouses of Lutsk residents in the apartment of a high-rise building on Sobornost Avenue on Sunday, January 15.



There were gunshot wounds on the bodies of a man and a woman, and a gun was lying nearby.



The zaxid.net website writes, citing information from the police, that the door to the spouses' apartment was locked from the inside, so the police suspect that it was a murder and suicide.



The man was 67 and his wife was 61.



Law enforcers opened criminal proceedings under Art. 115 of the Criminal Code (premeditated murder). Investigators are establishing the causes and circumstances of the incident.