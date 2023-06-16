In Crimea, a woman was detained for the phrase "Glory to Ukraine"

15:55 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, local law enforcement agencies detained and forced to apologize to a woman who uttered the phrase "Glory to Ukraine."



This is reported by the Crimean Human Rights Group.



A video was published on the Internet in which a 54-year-old resident of Sevastopol says the phrase "Glory to Ukraine."



The woman was detained, forcing her to record a video with an apology for "careless statements", and a protocol was drawn up on an administrative offense related to "public actions aimed at discrediting the activities of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation."



According to the article provided for in this case, the violator faces an administrative fine of up to 50 thousand rubles.