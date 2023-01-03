In Krivoy Rog, an assistant evaders was arrested

A resident of Krivoy Rog was arrested, who illegally smuggled conscripts across the border.

This is reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

"According to the investigation, the suspect promised for 6,000 US dollars to ensure the inclusion of a person liable for military service in the Shlyakh information database.. This makes it possible to freely travel abroad in wartime conditions as a volunteer.. The man was detained while receiving the first part of the funds in the amount of $3,500," the statement said.