In Krivoy Rog, the body of a baby was pulled out from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a rocket - OVA

13:09 17 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In Krivoy Rog, from under the rubble of a house destroyed as a result of a Russian missile strike, rescuers pulled out the body of a dead one and a half year old child. This was announced on December 17 by the head of the Dnepropetrovsk OVA Valentin Reznichenko.

"In Krivoy Rog, after midnight, rescuers pulled out the body of a 1.5-year-old boy from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian rocket ... Friday's strike on the city claimed four lives. The Russians killed a 64-year-old woman and a young family with a young son. Thirteen people are injured. There are four children among them," he said.

According to Reznichenko, the shelling of the Nikopol region did not subside at night. The occupiers covered the Chervonogrigorievsk and Marganets communities with heavy artillery. Houses and power lines were damaged.

Recall that yesterday, December 16, the Russians fired rockets at a residential building in Krivoy Rog