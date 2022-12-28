10:02 28 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Luhansk region, the invaders began the forced process of obtaining Russian citizenship for children. This was reported on December 28 in the regional military administration.

"The Kremlin is in a hurry to forcibly passport residents of the occupied Luhansk region. What they did not consider it necessary to do for eight years, they are trying to do in a few months in order to inspire people with disappointment in relation to Ukraine and, at the same time, strengthen their own propaganda," the OVA stressed.



It is noted that the procedure for filing an application for recognition of a child living in the occupied territory and under the age of 14 years as a citizen of Russia has come into force.