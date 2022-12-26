In the Kyiv region, a man was detained for stealing a generator

17:03 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the city of Boyarka in the Kyiv region, police detained a man for stealing a generator from a pet store. Law enforcement officers returned the generator to the store, and the detainee faces up to 8 years behind bars.



This was reported in the police of the Kyiv region.



Thanks to CCTV cameras, law enforcement officers identified and detained a man. It turned out to be a 23-year-old local resident who already had problems with the law.





He admitted that he stole a generator while drunk and wanted to sell it to an unknown person for 20,000 hryvnias, the police said.

On the fact of theft committed under martial law, (h. 4 tbsp. 185 of the Criminal Code), investigators began a pre-trial investigation.





