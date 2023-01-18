4 children fell through the ice in the Kyiv region

19:21 17 January Kyiv, Ukraine


In the Kiev region, on the river Ros, 4 children fell through the ice: two were saved, 1 child died, the search for the fourth continues.

This was reported in the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

On January 17 at 15:55, the Rescue Service of the Belotserkovsky District received a message that on the river. Dew on ice failed 4 children.

According to preliminary data, a man was walking near the river, seeing that the children were drowning, he rushed to help. For two diving into ice water, he was able to save two girls born in 2008. and born in 2010

Rescuers got the third girl, but, unfortunately, the child died in the hospital.

The search for the fourth child continues.
 
"Dear parents, take care of the safety of your own children! Remember the main rule - frozen ponds are not for playing! We urge you not to go out on the ice in any case, because now, due to temperature changes, the ice has weakened significantly, which in turn carries additional danger and increases the likelihood of accidents," the State Emergency Service writes.