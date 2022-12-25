An underground tobacco factory was discovered in the Kyiv region

18:26 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In one of the settlements of the Kyiv region, an underground tobacco factory operated, the illegal activities of which were blocked by law enforcement officers.



This was reported by the Communications Department of the National Police of Ukraine on Monday, December 19.



Investigators found that the "factory" worked behind closed doors, and its workers worked on a rotational basis.



The attackers set up so-called "chips" around the perimeter of the production and within a radius of several kilometers from it, so that they would watch if uninvited guests appeared.



The owners installed a diesel substation to hide the consumption of large amounts of energy in production and ensure its round-the-clock operation,



The warehouse was equipped with the necessary equipment and production lines, the capacity of which made it possible to produce up to 50,000 packs of cigarettes per day.



Finished products were sold under the guise of well-known brands in the Kyiv and Poltava regions.



Due to the underground enterprise, the budget of Ukraine did not receive 40 million hryvnias monthly in the form of excise tax payments.



On December 14, operatives and investigators, with the forceful support of JEM special forces, stopped the activities of an underground tobacco factory and seized:

an industrial line for the production of cigarettes;

drying equipment;

over 7 tons of tobacco;

168 thousand. packs of finished products;

cardboard boxes for packaging.



The total amount of seized equipment and cigarettes is about UAH 15 million.











