Violators who filmed the work of air defense were detained in Kyiv

17:58 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

In the capital of Ukraine, two young men were exposed who illegally filmed a video of the operation of air defense systems.



The police promptly delivered the perpetrators to the Svyatoshinsky department, where they were interrogated by law enforcement officers. Further, the case was transferred to the Security Service of Ukraine for a more detailed investigation of the incident..



Today, a resident of Kyiv contacted the police on a special line 102 and reported two unknown men who filmed the operation of air defense systems.



Patrol police and criminal investigation officers were sent to the scene. Within an hour, one of the violators, a 23-year-old young man, was detained on one of the streets of the Svyatoshinsky district.



In parallel, as part of a special police operation, the search for the second offender throughout the city was launched. Soon, the 26-year-old driver of a BMW car was stopped on Ushakov Street.



Both detained local residents were taken to the Svyatoshinsky police department to testify, after which they were handed over to the Security Service of Ukraine for further investigative procedures.