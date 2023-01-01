In Kyiv, a man who launched fireworks was detained

13:09 01 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In Kyiv, law enforcement officials detained a man who launched fireworks on New Year's Eve. This is reported by the Metropolitan Police.

As you know, during martial law, fireworks are prohibited, but the resident of Kiev decided to break the law and launched fireworks on Podil.

This seriously frightened the locals, who were already very worried about the sounds of explosions due to the Russian attack.

"Despite repeated warnings from law enforcement agencies, a local resident disregarded the ban on the use of pyrotechnics during martial law," the statement said.

Now the violator faces up to five years of restriction of liberty.

Recall that on the Independence Day of Ukraine in Pavlograd, Dnepropetrovsk region, fireworks were also launched, despite wartime.