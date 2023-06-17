A drug dealer was detained in Kyiv: drugs in the amount of 3.5 million hryvnias were seized

09:09 17 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The police of the Kyiv region reports that a 39-year-old man was detained in the Fastovsky district, who kept narcotic substances at home and was engaged in their distribution among drug addicts.



The total value of the seized drugs, including more than 10 kilograms of cannabis, amphetamines, cannabis plants and seeds, is estimated at about UAH 3.5 million at black market prices.



During the search, law enforcement officers also found electronic scales, drug packaging materials and other material evidence indicative of illegal activities.



The investigating authorities have already launched a criminal investigation into the illegal possession of narcotic and psychotropic substances, as well as the cultivation of hemp. A detained drug dealer can face up to 8 years in prison.