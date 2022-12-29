In Kyiv, a man was detained who helped the occupiers rename streets in the Luhansk region

16:09 28 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the capital, law enforcement officers detained a man who collaborated with the Russian invaders and helped them rename the streets in the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region.



This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.



The detainee is a former head of a utility company in the temporarily occupied Svatovo in the Luhansk region.

After the capture of the Ukrainian city, he was one of the first to support the Russian invaders and offered them his help in the war against Ukraine. For this, he was appointed head of the local “municipal unitary enterprise for improvement” created by the occupiers.



While in office, he helped the occupation administration organize mass events and propaganda TV shows in support of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.



The man also followed the instructions of the Russians to rename the streets of the captured city with "Soviet" names.. For this, he personally signed

relevant "administrative" documents and controlled the process of "sovietization" of urban infrastructure.

During the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the man fled to Russia, where he has been since September. But then he decided to quietly return to Ukraine and hid in Kyiv. However, the SBU officers established the routes of his movement and detained him.

Investigators informed him of suspicion. 5 st. 111-1 (voluntary occupation by a citizen of Ukraine of a position related to the performance of organizational, administrative and administrative functions in the occupation administration of the aggressor state) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.



The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is being decided.