In Kyiv, the number of victims of a night attack has increased

11:58 24 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KGVA) Sergey Popko said this morning, fragments of a downed rocket hit a 25-story building in the Solomensky district of Kyiv during a night rocket attack.. As a result of this, there was a partial destruction with fires of building structures on the 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th floors.

"The fire was localized at 04:40, liquidated at 06:30," the message says.

Toward noon, the number of victims of the rocket attack increased to three people. Interior Minister Igor Klimenko announced this on his Telegram channel.

"Three people have died so far, eight are injured.. 24 people were rescued by the State Emergency Service," Klymenko reports. Earlier, 2 victims were known.

Rescuers and police continue to work on the spot. The rescued and relatives of the victims are provided with psychological assistance, the Ministry of Internal Affairs added.

Law enforcement officers deployed a mobile point for receiving applications from citizens. Especially waiting for appeals about the missing.There are also unidentified victims, so we need DNA analysis for identification.

The KMVA adds that at least 40 cars parked near the house were damaged.

Recall that during the air raid on the night of Saturday, June 24, in the Dnieper, Kharkov, Kropyvnytskyi, Nikolaev and Kyiv, local residents heard explosions.

Before the explosions in Ukraine, a large-scale air alert was announced due to the launch of missiles and UAVs.