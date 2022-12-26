In Kyiv introduced emergency power outages

12:47 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Against the backdrop of a missile attack by terrorists, emergency blackouts were introduced in the capital. This was announced by DTEK on Friday, December 16.



Also, due to damage to the energy infrastructure in all districts of the capital, there are interruptions in water supply, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Specialists are working to stabilize the system. Just in case, prepare a supply of drinking and industrial water," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

In addition, the movement of the metro is temporarily stopped on all branches.. Underground stations work like a shelter. Additional information about the resumption of traffic.