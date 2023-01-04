In Kyiv, two residents were charged with suspicion for launching fireworks

17:58 04 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Obolon and Podolsk District Prosecutor's Offices of the city of Kyiv filed suspicions on two local residents who used pyrotechnics on New Year's Eve, which violated the ban on the use of such means during the legal regime of martial law in Ukraine.



This was reported by the prosecutor's office in Kyiv.



The incidents occurred in Obolonsky and Podolsky districts of the capital.



The actions of offenders are qualified under Part 1 of Art.. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (deliberate actions, expressed in a gross violation of public order, based on obvious disrespect for society, accompanied by special insolence (hooliganism).



One of the suspects is a 37-year-old man who has repeatedly committed crimes and has recently been released from prison.



Violators are punished with imprisonment for up to five years.