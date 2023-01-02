Energy facilities damaged in Kyiv due to shelling

16:30 02 January Kyiv, Ukraine



As a result of a night attack by invaders in Kyiv, the energy infrastructure was damaged, which caused emergency power outages in the city.

This was reported by the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko and DTEK in Telegram.

"As a result of the night shelling of the capital, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged.. There are emergency power outages in the city.

Klitschko noted that due to emergency power outages in Kyiv, some heating facilities were de-energized.



At the same time, the water supply of the capital is carried out in a regular mode, the mayor said.



Later, at 09:29, DTEK also announced that emergency power outages had been applied because the energy infrastructure of the capital was damaged as a result of a night attack.



