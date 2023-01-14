Explosions thundered in Kyiv and the region, a fire broke out. No attack from the north

In the Kyiv region, a fire broke out at one of the critical infrastructure facilities. This was announced on January 14 in Telegram by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba.
According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.
Deputy Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavlyuk assured that there are no offensive actions of the enemy from the North yet. He announced this on the morning of January 14 in Telegram.
The commander emphasized that the explosions "are not connected with the threat from the air or the work of air defense, as well as with any military actions."
Recall, early on Saturday morning, information appeared on social networks about explosions in the capital and the Kyiv region. An air alert was not announced in the region.
