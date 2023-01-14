Explosions thundered in Kyiv and the region, a fire broke out. No attack from the north

08:32 14 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Kyiv region, a fire broke out at one of the critical infrastructure facilities. This was announced on January 14 in Telegram by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba.

"At about 6 am, the sounds of explosions were heard. We have a fire at one of the critical infrastructure facilities. The relevant services are working on the spot," he wrote.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

Deputy Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavlyuk assured that there are no offensive actions of the enemy from the North yet. He announced this on the morning of January 14 in Telegram.

"The sounds of explosions that could be heard in Kyiv and the region are actively used by Russian bot farms as a reason to disperse panic and broadcast the message that this is supposedly the beginning of an offensive from the North.. I note that there are no offensive actions of the enemy from the North yet," he wrote.

The commander emphasized that the explosions "are not connected with the threat from the air or the work of air defense, as well as with any military actions."

"If there was a threat - you heard the alarm. The causes of the explosions will be announced separately," Pavliuk summed up.

Recall, early on Saturday morning, information appeared on social networks about explosions in the capital and the Kyiv region. An air alert was not announced in the region.