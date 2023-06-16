Two drones fell in the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation

10:15 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation, two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) fell on the M3 "Ukraine" highway.



This was informed by the governor of the Kaluga region, Vladislav Shapsha.

"Today morning, June 5, on the 299th and 283rd kilometers of the M3 Ukraine highway (Zhizdra and Duminychi, respectively), two unmanned aerial vehicles crashed. The incident was not accompanied by detonations, and at the moment the scene is cordoned off. Operational and technical measures are being taken," the governor said.



Later, several Russian Telegram channels published photos of the fallen drones.

Residents of the Zhizdrinsky district said that the drone was moving over the highway at a speed of 140-150 km/h and followed a straight trajectory in the direction of the Russian capital.



It is noted that the wingspan of the fallen UAV was about 1.5-2 meters, and a video camera was installed on it, while no ammunition was found.