In Izyum, Kharkiv region, seven teenagers were blown up by a mine at once

08:09 04 February Kyiv, Ukraine

In Izyum, Kharkov region, teenagers were blown up by a mine left by the Russians. The children received minor shrapnel wounds in various parts of the body. This was announced on Friday, February 3, by Oleg Sinegubov, chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

He specified that the victims were between 14 and 17 years old.

"Today, at about 20.00 in Izyum, seven teenagers (three boys and four girls) aged 14-17 found a fragment of an anti-personnel mine "petal". One of the teenagers picked him up from the ground and threw him next to the others. The mine detonated," he wrote.

At the same time, Sinegubov noted that five teenagers still had to be hospitalized.

"Their condition is satisfactory. Now there is no threat to their lives," Sinegubov added.

He recalled the high mine danger in the de-occupied territories of the Kharkiv region.

"If suspicious objects are found, in no case should they be picked up.. It is very dangerous. It is necessary to immediately report such a find to the specialists of the State Emergency Service or the police," the chairman of the OVA stressed.

