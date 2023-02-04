In Izyum, Kharkiv region, seven teenagers were blown up by a mine at once

In Izyum, Kharkov region, teenagers were blown up by a mine left by the Russians. The children received minor shrapnel wounds in various parts of the body. This was announced on Friday, February 3, by Oleg Sinegubov, chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.
He specified that the victims were between 14 and 17 years old.
At the same time, Sinegubov noted that five teenagers still had to be hospitalized.
He recalled the high mine danger in the de-occupied territories of the Kharkiv region.
Recall that in the Kherson region, a civilian was blown up by a mine.
Earlier it was reported that a mine exploded in the Kiev region near the border with Belarus, there is a wounded man.
