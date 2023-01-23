Spain exploited Ukrainian refugees - media

09:46 23 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Law enforcement officers in Spain uncovered a criminal network that exploited the labor of Ukrainian refugees in the illegal production of cigarettes, and also illegally imported large volumes of tobacco.



DW writes about it.



It is reported that during the investigation, in which Europol participated, 27 people were detained in different regions of Spain, 10 tons of tobacco leaves and 3.5 million packs of cigarettes, expensive cars and jewelry worth a total of 37.5 million euros were confiscated.



According to this information, people who fled Ukraine worked in three illegal tobacco factories and lived in extremely difficult conditions in temporary shelters.



Factories in the La Rioja region of northern Spain, as well as in Seville and Valencia, were equipped with "advanced technology" machines and could produce 540,000 packs of cigarettes per day.. The products were sold throughout Spain and other countries.



The leaders of the criminal network lived in luxurious conditions in the seaside resort of Marbella, they are suspected of laundering money on a large scale.