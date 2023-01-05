Family killed in Kherson Beryslav due to Russian shelling

The aggressor's troops fired at Berislav in the Kherson region on Thursday, January 5, as a result of a shell hitting a house, a family died.



This was reported in the Office of the President.

"A shell hit a house in Berislav. A man, a woman and their 12-year-old son died. This is the whole baseness and meanness of Russia. In the morning they talk about the "Christmas truce", and in the afternoon they kill the whole family. What was wrong with the husband, wife and their 12-year-old son? The fact that they are just Ukrainians? People were preparing to celebrate Christmas together, but the Russians' cynical blow killed them in their own home," Kirill Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President's Office, wrote.