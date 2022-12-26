In the Kherson region, a car was blown up by a mine

Near the village of Borozenskoye in the Kherson region, a man died as a result of a car explosion on an anti-tank mine.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Kherson region on Facebook.

"A Ford car ran into an anti-tank mine, because of this, an explosion occurred, followed by a fire in the car. A man born in 1967 died on the spot, another victim was born in 1983. He received minor injuries and refused hospitalization.

The incident happened at lunchtime on December 1st.

At the site of the explosion, pyrotechnicians found several more anti-tank mines.

The State Emergency Service calls on Ukrainians to be especially careful and careful in the de-occupied territories. The liberated towns and villages are heavily contaminated with explosive objects.

People are asked not to visit forests, fields, river banks, as this can cost their lives.